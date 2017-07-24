NEWSFLASH! Shamea Morton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now a married woman!

The popular ‘friend’ of the show was a beautiful bride surrounded by joy during her destination wedding in Nairobi, Kenya this past weekend.

While Porsha Williams was a ‘no show,’ several of Shamea’s Atlanta friends turned up and turned out on for her big day, including Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Chanita Foster, Shekinah Jo Anderson, Angel Mccoughtry and more.

Check out photos + video from Shamea’s wedding day below…

Shamea prepares to walk down the aisle…

Shamea’s father gave her away…

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Mwangi

It’s my understanding that there were no Bravo cameras rolling for Shamea’s wedding since she turned down holding a peach for season 10.

As stated in a previous post, Shamea was offered a prime peach holding position but she chose to keep her position as ‘friend’ after advising with her soon to be husband.

Shamea and Gerald’s wedding program…

The bride and groom held their lavish ceremony at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Mwangi!

RHOA’s Kandi & Todd Tucker pose with several wedding guests.

Tiny Harris and her BFF Shekinah Jo were also amongst the crowd.

Shamea and her new husband Gerald, who is originally from Kenya, partied with their wedding guests in a lavish reception that included dance routine from the bride.

VIDEO: Shamea and Gerald Mwangi Wedding Day

Tiny Harris, Shekinah Anderson, Kandi Burruss, Chanita Foster, Angel Mccoughtry pose with the bride.

Shamea and Brande Elise

Congrats to Shamea and Gerald on their union!