RHOA Porsha Williams Makes Bold Move in Divorce Battle—Claims Stake in $7 Million Mansion!

Another day, another legal bombshell in Porsha Williams’ headline-making divorce from Simon Guobadia. And this time, it’s all about the money—or more specifically, the $7 million mansion that’s now at the center of their courtroom showdown.

Details below…

Porsha Makes Her Move

According to documents revealed to InTouch, just days before Guobadia was taken into ICE custody, Porsha, 43, filed a Lis Pendens—a legal maneuver that essentially plants a flag on the property, alerting the county that its ownership is currently being disputed. In other words, she’s making sure no one sells, seizes, or shifts the estate without her say-so.

For those unfamiliar, a Lis Pendens isn’t exactly a lien, but it does make things messy for any potential buyers or lenders. It’s often used in divorce cases to prevent assets from being moved around before everything is settled in court.

Timing Is Everything…

The real tea? This filing happened mere days before Simon’s unexpected detention by ICE, which only adds fuel to speculation that Porsha may have played a role in tipping off authorities. Coincidence? You decide.

One thing is clear—Porsha is playing chess, not checkers. The timing of her legal maneuver suggests she’s making sure she won’t be locked out of the lavish home she once shared with her soon-to-be-ex.

The Battle Over the Mansion

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 15,284-square-foot estate has been a major point of contention in the couple’s messy split. Purchased solely by Simon in 2021, the home is technically his—at least on paper. However, Porsha isn’t going down without a fight.

She’s already petitioned the court for exclusive temporary use of the property while also demanding that their prenuptial agreement be fully enforced. Meanwhile, Simon has countered, arguing that if the prenup stands, then Porsha shouldn’t be allowed to film inside the home—per a clause that forbids either party from using the marital residence for TV purposes.

Messy, right?

What’s Next?

Simon and his legal team were set to address all of this in court on February 26, but thanks to his immigration troubles, the case has been delayed. That means this drama is far from over—and Porsha, ever the strategist, is already shaping her side of the story on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Unfortunately court documents don’t lie, and it’ll be interesting to see how her reality TV narrative holds up against the actual receipts.

What’s your take? Is Porsha playing it smart, or is this move too calculated? Sound off in the comments!