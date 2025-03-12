Lil Yachty is out here pulling a Lil Wayne and I don’t like it.

During a casual exchange on a cooking show with internet personality Quenlin Blackwell, Yachty dismissed Black Lives Matter outright, citing allegations of misused donations and lavish property purchases.

The popular rapper’s remarks played directly into the hands of those who seek to discredit the movement entirely, ignoring the fact that Black Lives Matter, beyond the organization, represents a broader fight against police brutality and systemic injustice.

Lil Yachty says Black Live Matter is a scam on Feeding Starving Celebrities with Quen Blackwell. "BLM is a scam… BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions."

Ok… Ok… hear me out. Lil Yachty’s recent comments about Black Lives Matter being a “scam” are not only disappointing but also reckless. While there’s no denying that financial mismanagement within the BLM organization have raised valid concerns, reducing the entire movement to a fraud is an irresponsible oversimplification—especially coming from a public figure with his platform.

Yes, some financial mismanagement has been exposed within BLM’s leadership, but that does not erase the movement’s significance or the very real injustices that sparked it. Yachty’s careless rhetoric only helps those who want to undermine the fight against racial injustice and police violence. His words damage the credibility of those who continue to push back against the alarming trend of unarmed Black people being killed by law enforcement.

More frustratingly, statements like these from Black celebrities fuel the very narratives used by detractors to dismiss the movement entirely. Instead of acknowledging the flaws within the organization while standing firm on the need for justice, Yachty chose to echo talking points that ultimately hurt his own community. There’s a difference between holding leadership accountable and publicly invalidating a movement that has mobilized millions to demand justice.

Black people need to stay on code, not hand ammunition to those who are actively working against us. If Yachty truly considers himself “pro-Black,” he should understand the weight of his words and the impact they have. Flippant remarks like these do nothing but set us back.