Xscape Drama!!! Latocha Scott Accuses Group of Trademark Infringement [EXCLUSIVE]

Another day, another Xscape battle!

It’s only been a week since the 90’s girl group, which consists of LaTocha Scott, Tamika “Tiny” Harris, Tameka Scott and Kandi Burruss, officially announced they were heading on a nationwide tour co-headlining with SWV produced by Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment along with Live Nation.

Fans of the popular girl group were left wondering why only 3 members appeared in the promo and perhaps Latocha Scott’s attorney letters can provide some clarity.

LaTocha Scott, through her attorney Leron E. Rogers, is claiming that Live Nation, Mona Scott Young’s Monami Entertainment Group are interfering with her rights as one half of the trademark owner of the Xscape brand.

The letter notes that Scott was completely blindsided by news that Xscape had signed a contract for a nationwide tour without her.

LaTocha was surprised to learn that Live Nation, whom XSCAPE has contracted to perform on numerous occasions, contracted with individuals and is publicly advertising the XSCAPE Mark to promote a live musical performance for a series of concerts during the Queens of R&B tour without LaTocha’s consent. In addition to failing to obtain consent, you have also failed to even reach out to LaTocha to agree on financial terms for use of the Mark as well as to discuss her performance.

She further notes that Mona Scott-Young is totally in on it, being that she (of all people) was well aware of the trademark situation being that LaTocha had to agree to its use in the past.

Monami Entertainment, whom it appears to be a co-promoter of the Queens of R&B Tour, has specific knowledge of LaTocha’s ownership and rights to the Mark because Monami

Entertainment specifically obtained LaTocha’s consent to use the Mark for a television series produced by Monami Entertainment.

Also being as though Mona Scott-Young also served as Xscape’s management in the past, LaTocha feels the slight was intentional.

In addition, Mona Scott Young, the principal of Monami Entertainment, previously managed the music group XSCAPE. We can come to no other conclusion than to believe Ms. Young and Monami’s conduct to be intentional and with the specific intent to interfere with the rights of LaTocha.

LaTocha’s attorney’s are asking that Mona Scott-Young/Monami Entertainment contact them within (5) days to secure the proper licensing for use of the trademark (i.e. CUT THE CHECK).









For the record, the trademark was secured by Latocha and her sister Tameka Scott during the time period that Kandi Burruss was adamant about not rejoining the group. Since that time a whole lot has happened, however, it’s been made clear throughout the drama it was never Latocha’s intention to leave the group, only to take a break to pursue other interests.

On a related note, LaTocha also sent a similar letter to LIVE NATION, stating:

LaTocha was surprised to learn that Live Nation, whom XSCAPE has contracted to perform on numerous occasions, contracted with individuals and is publicly advertising the XSCAPE Mark to promote a live musical performance at Lovers & Friends’ May 4, 2024, festival in Las Vegas, NV without LaTocha’s consent. In addition to failing to obtain consent, you have also failed to even reach out to LaTocha to agree on financial terms for use of the Mark as well as to discuss her performance.

Whew chile… LaTocha ain’t playing! I wonder how long it will take Kandi to SPEAK ON this?

What do you guys think about LaTocha Scott’s legal notices?