WATCH THIS! Oprah Shares FIRST LOOK of “COLOR PURPLE” Trailer With Cast… (VIDEO)

Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of “The Color Purple,” based on the Alice Walker novel and subsequent musical and Oprah Winfrey joyfully shared a FIRST LOOK with the cast of the film.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film is a remake of the 1985 adaptation by Steven Spielberg, which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Margaret Avery.

More details + watch the trailer below…

The Color Purple has been a critical and commercial success since its inception, with the original film garnering 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Goldberg and Best Supporting Actress for Avery and Winfrey.

The Broadway production of the musical also received multiple Tony Award nominations, with LaChanze winning Best Actress in a Musical and Danielle Brooks receiving a nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.







The new adaptation features Fantasia Barrino, the former “American Idol” winner, making her feature acting debut in the lead role of Celine, which has previously been played by Goldberg, LaChanze, and Cynthia Erivo. Brooks returns from the Broadway revival to play Sofia, the role that earned Winfrey her first Oscar nomination.

The trailer showcases the film’s star-studded cast, including Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, the role originally played by Avery in the 1985 film. H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi also join the cast, along with Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.

The star-studded cast is rounded out by several other brilliant performers. Pop icon Ciara is playing adult Nettie, Louis Gossett Jr. is Ol’ Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann is First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill is Buster. Plus, Aunjanue Ellis is playing Mama, Celie and Nettie’s mother, and Jon Batiste is making his feature film debut as Grady, Shug Avery’s husband.

The trailer hints at the emotional depth and powerful performances that audiences can expect from the film. The musical numbers, which are a staple of the production, are sure to be a highlight as they are brought to life on the big screen.







Overall, “The Color Purple” looks to be a faithful and captivating adaptation that honors the legacy of the original story while bringing it to a new generation. With a talented cast and crew on board, it has the potential to be another awards darling.

The film is set to release in theaters on December 20, 2023.