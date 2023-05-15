Producer Carlos King is best known for his time at Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta but he’s produced and created other shows that he hopes will go head to head with his former employer.

Now at the helm of OWNtv’s Love & Marriage Huntsville, it seems that fans are begging for King’s release.

A petition created by “Protect Black Women” at Change.org, has accumulated thousands of signatures from fans of OWNtv asking that King be “REMOVED as producer of Love and Marriage Huntsville.”







The creators of the petition claim that Carlos should be released from his position on “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” due to the explosive and toxic subject matter on the show.

Carlos King has fostered a hostile work environment on the set. He has frequently allowed Martell Holt to harass and terrorize his ex wife at work. There have been multiple times when Martell had to be held back by intervening cast members from physically attacking Melody, both on and off camera. Martell allegedly assaulted a female crew member on the set of Behind Every Man in a rage over not having contact with Melody. Also, his volatile behavior at the latest reunion allegedly included attacking Melody’s makeup artist. Martell recently showed up unannounced, uninvited, and unhinged forcing his way into a children’s birthday party while filming, causing a horrible scene. And Carlos has facilitated all of this.

They end the lengthy petition by stating that fans plan to “blackout” (cease watching) the show until changes are met, stating:

We are asking that Carlos King be removed and replaced if we are to resume supporting this show. We will continue to promote and support this “blackout” until Carlos has been fired.

