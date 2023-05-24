The world is mourning the loss of legendary music icon Tina Turner, who passed away today (May 24) at the age of 83.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. After a tumultuous marriage and working relationship with Ike, Tina went on to have a successful solo career, becoming known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Turner’s PR confirmed the shocking news earlier today with the following statement:

Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

Turner’s powerful voice and dynamic stage presence made her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer” became anthems of female empowerment and resilience.

Not only was Turner an incredible performer, but she also broke barriers for Black women in the music industry. As a Black woman in the 1960s and 70s, she faced discrimination and adversity, but she persevered and became a trailblazer for generations of artists to come.







Turner’s impact on music and popular culture cannot be overstated. She sold over 100 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her electrifying performances inspired countless artists and fans alike, and her legacy will continue to live on through her music.

Beyond her music career, Turner was also a survivor of domestic violence and an advocate for those who have experienced abuse. She shared her story in her autobiography, “I, Tina,” and used her platform to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence.

Today, we say goodbye to a true icon and legend. Tina Turner’s music and spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us for years to come.

R.I.P. Tina Turner