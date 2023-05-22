RECAP: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 3 | A STAR IS RE-BORN + Watch FULL Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is chugging along like the little engine that could, but despite lackluster ratings this season, fans are still tuned in on social media.

This week’s episode is titled, “A Star is RE-Born,” as Drew Sidora steps into the spotlight. (Yes… it’s a snoozer, but if you’re a glutton for punishment, keep reading.)

Bravo Synopsis:

Drew Sidora receives an invitation to perform with friend and R&B artist Candiace Dillard-Bassett, sparking hopes of relaunching her stalled music career; Kandi Burruss reveals that Momma Joyce’s harsh comments at BravoCon have upset Todd and their kids.

I don’t know what it is about Bravo releasing the most pertinent parts of the episode online, but it’s really killing it for me.

This week’s episode was teased by a blow up between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss and apparently Marlo Hampton’s past has come back to haunt her.

Marlo and Kandi’s battle was the most explosive part of the episode. In fact, it’s the only thing I can remember.

Hampton accuses Kandi of keeping her dirt out of the limelight by enlisting her fellow cast mates to stay tight lipped. A major bone of contention seems to be several shootings that have occurred at Kandi’s Atlanta area restaurants.

At the time of filming, Kandi had just experienced yet another act of violence in her establishment where her cousin, Melvin was shot. Last week, producers tried to pry information from Burruss during a scene, but she claimed it was a pressing legal matter that couldn’t be discussed.

Fast forward to this week and Drew Sidora is asked to clock in for her weekly pay by initiating a conversation with Kandi about the situation in a group setting.

Kandi is again tight lipped and so are her “friends,” Kenya Moore, Monyetta Shaw, Sanya Richards-Ross. It takes Marlo to call out the hypocrisy of the situation as she accuses Kandi of not being open about her REAL LIFE.

Burruss claps back by bringing up Marlo’s criminal past, which was discussed at length on this very site over 10 years ago.







Many agree with Marlo and feel that it’s time for Kandi to “clock in” and experience some of the humiliation others have felt.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Kandi attempted to create some life drama at the beginning of the show by revisiting that ancient beef between her mother (Mama Joyce) and husband (Todd Tucker).

[Sidebar: Nobody cares! They’ve been married for over a decade and have a house full of kids. Mama Joyce’s opinion doesn’t matter at this point, but hey… a beef is a beef, right? But I digress…]

The episode ends after Marlo calls Kandi out but there’s also a weird discussion between Marlo and Drew after everyone leaves.

Marlo calls out Drew for referring to the shooting as “an incident”… accusing her of intentionally tip-toeing around Kandi’s real life drama.







Hampton then goes on to say she was triggered because she had a nephew that worked at Kandi’s restaurant who was shot and killed in a separate incident. *sigh*

Marlo seems to feel that Kandi didn’t emphasize with her loss, since her nephew was a former employee of OLG. She also feels that the connection between both situations involving gun violence should have been a gateway to a deeper conversation.

Whatever the case… Kandi wasn’t feeling it and neither was Drew.

I do, however, agree with Marlo about Kandi playing “Queen B” and the others acting like they’re scared to engage.

That’s all I could muster up this week.

Paging Nene Leakes.

**Noticeably absent: Sheree Whitfield. But she was apparently clocked in to her part-time job over at Love & Marriage Huntsville.