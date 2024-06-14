Kenya Moore SUSPENDED Indefinitely After ‘Revenge Pörn’ Incident | EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

NEWSFLASH! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly in big trouble with Bravo and word on the curb that her antics have gotten her INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from filming the show!

The former beauty queen has been the top of the blawgs this past week after her Kenya Moore Hair Spa re-re-re-Grand Opening went viral for an alleged “revenge P?rn’ incident (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… it appears network execs weren’t too happy after their internal investigation…

Listen… I know it’s been a while since I’ve typed up some tea… but this was way TOO HOT to resist!

According to my well informed sources, network execs recently called a full cast meeting and Moore received some very bad news as she was reportedly told she was INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from filming after an internal investigation regarding revenge p*rn allegations.

As I recently reported on YouTube, the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 16 production could be in jeopardy after Kenya Moore reportedly revealed explicit images of fellow cast member Brit Eady performing a sex act during her ‘KENYA MOORE HAIR SPA’ re-re-re-grand opening.

The hair spa event, which occurred Thursday, June 6, 2024, was scheduled to be one of the first ‘ALL-CAST’ events of the season but things went awry when Kenya pulled one of her notorious stunts, targeting Brit Eady and referring to her as an escort and calling her out for insurance fraud. Kenya took things too far when she allegedly revealed explicit images of Eady performing a sex act.

Moore soon denied the accusations in a craftily worded social media post, stating:

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.” She continued, “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16?”

Unfortunately for Kenya… audio from the event leaked that substantiated reports of an elicit image being shown during the spa event:

Holy SHIT! This is the moment Kenya revealed the penis photo. It’s only audio though ?? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/sXpcBLR8ZU — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) June 9, 2024

In the leaked audio, someone shocking proclaims, ‘Is that a PEN!S?” and Kenya can also be heard saying to someone, “You a paid h*e,” before adding, “Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast; she charges $1,400 for an appointment. You not only a h*e, you a cheap wh*re.”

The former Miss USA continued to say, “You on covers of magazines being a thot… You all of those things, OK? You over here on Snapchat, Yo Gotti was like, ‘Snapchat me that p***y,’ and you did!”

I’m told that Brit Eady promptly lawyered up after Kenya’s vile, slut shaming stunt was exposed in an effort to prevent the airing of the humiliating scene. Apparently Bravo execs agreed that Kenya’s stunt went too far, hence her INDEFINITE SUSPENSION. Word on the curb is that the cast of Season 16 has also been advised against any further contact with Kenya.

For the record, Bravo has been involved in some serious workplace allegations lately ( *cough* ANDY COHEN), so I can totally understand why they would want to swiftly take action in this case. This may be a reality show but it’s still a workplace where people are paid for a job. Exposing camera men, guests and co-workers to explicit images could not only trigger sexual harassment claims but possible open NBCUniversal up to even more lawsuits.

Kenya… you done messed up now gurrrl!

I’ll update y’all as I receive more information. In the meantime… you can find me over on YouTUBE spilling tea on my LIVE show.