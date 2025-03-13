The legal drama surrounding Simon Guobadia took a shocking turn a few weeks ago after he was abruptly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as he was headed to court to battle his estranged wife, reality star Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But questions have arose about this situation as many are wondering if this is just a routine legal matter, or is something more sinister at play?

With the couple’s messy divorce playing out in the public eye, plus multiple lawsuits flying left and right, the timing and motivation behind his sudden detention is concerning. Is this about immigration law, or is it a power move in a high-stakes legal battle?

Guobadia is now being represented in his immigration case by Tia Smith Law and his legal team has reached out with a press release regarding his current situation.

Details below…

In a recently released press release dated February 25, 2025, the Tia Smith Law Firm calls for fair treatment and justice in Guobadia’s case.

The prominent Atlanta entrepreneur has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under what his representatives describe as unclear and troubling circumstances. The release notes that Guobadia, a longtime U.S. permanent resident, has lived in the country for over 35 years and is the father of five U.S. citizen children.

They also share that he is known for his philanthropic contributions to organizations such as North Point Ministries and Hosea Helps, he has actively supported marginalized communities.

While legal proceedings are ongoing, his team asserts that media reports have misrepresented his detention. Speculation has surfaced regarding possible ulterior motives, including his public divorce and defamation lawsuits. However, the reason for ICE’s actions remains unclear.

Guobadia’s legal team is committed to securing his release, emphasizing that due process must be upheld. They remain confident that he will be treated fairly in the immigration system and expect a swift resolution that will allow him to reunite with his family and community.

To understand why so many people are questioning this situation, we have to talk about his very public divorce from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams.







What started as a whirlwind romance quickly spiraled into accusations, court battles, and bitter feuds. After their surprise engagement and high-profile wedding, cracks in their marriage became hard to ignore. Porsha filed for divorce in early 2024, citing irreconcilable differences, but things quickly turned nasty.

• Simon accused Porsha of lying about their relationship and weaponizing the media.

• Porsha fired back, implying financial fraud and dishonesty in their marriage.

• A battle over their prenuptial agreement and assets turned into a full-fledged war.

As the divorce played out in tabloids, Simon also filed defamation lawsuits, further entangling him in legal drama. And now, with his sudden ICE detention, people are wondering if these events are connected.

Coincidence or Calculated Move?

Simon’s legal team isn’t staying quiet about the suspicious timing of his arrest. They’ve hinted that his divorce and defamation lawsuits may have influenced his targeting by ICE. While the specifics of why he’s being detained remain unclear, there’s no doubt that this case has a strong undercurrent of controversy.

Supporters argue that a man with decades of lawful residency, five U.S. citizen children, and a well-established life in the U.S. should not be treated like a flight risk. The question remains: why now?

What Happens Next?

Simon’s attorneys are actively working on his release, but this case could take unexpected turns. With ICE involved and public scrutiny at an all-time high, will this be a straightforward legal process, or is this just the beginning of another explosive chapter in Simon and Porsha’s saga?

One thing is certain: this story isn’t over. Stay tuned, because there’s no doubt that more twists and turns are coming.

What are your thoughts about Simon Guobadia’s Press Release?