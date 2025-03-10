Kevin Hart’s Hilarious Photo Rules: Did Jennifer Hudson Make The Cut? (VIDEO)

Kevin Hart and short jokes go hand in hand—the 5’5” comedian has built a career on poking fun at the height differences between himself and the world around him. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hart revealed that he has strict rules when it comes to taking pictures, and sometimes, that means not everyone’s head makes it into the frame!

Jennifer Hudson learned this firsthand when she shared a selfie that clearly broke Hart’s rules. But according to him, she’s the only one who gets a pass!

Photo + watch clips of Hart’s J-Hud Show appearance below…

Jennifer made the cut, but Kevin explains in the video below that his rules dictate that if he’s the shortest one in the frame… somebody’s gotta go!

Hart also talks getting older and in the video below he says that with age some things have gotta go… like jeans!

I don’t know about that Kev… there’s no age limit on jeans but I guess to each his/her own!

On a related note, Hudson’s spirit tunnel is always a kee and Hart didn’t disappoint.