NEWSFLASH! Southwest Airlines, renowned for its customer-friendly “Bags Fly Free” policy, is making a significant shift by ending this long-standing perk. Starting May 28, 2025, the airline will implement checked baggage fees for most passengers, aligning its practices with other major U.S. carriers.

For over five decades, Southwest’s policy of allowing two free checked bags per passenger set it apart in the airline industry, fostering a loyal customer base. This change means that travelers booking flights on or after May 28 will need to budget for additional baggage costs.

While Southwest’s change will affect some pockets, there are exceptions:

Business Select Passengers : These travelers will continue to enjoy two free checked bags.

A-List Loyalty Members : Members of this program will be entitled to one free checked bag.

For the record, carry-on items and personal belongings that fit under the seat will remain free of charge.

This policy change is part of Southwest’s broader strategy to enhance profitability and adapt to evolving market dynamics. The airline has faced financial challenges in recent years, including operational disruptions and increased competition. By introducing baggage fees, Southwest aims to generate additional revenue and align with industry standards.

Customer Reactions: Loyalty Tested

The announcement has elicited mixed reactions from Southwest's customer base. Many loyal patrons, who valued the transparency and cost savings of the free baggage policy, have expressed disappointment. Some frequent flyers have taken to social media platforms to voice their concerns, suggesting that this change might influence their future airline choices.







I’m a Delta girl myself, but as Southwest transitions to this new policy, travelers should consider the following tips:

• Review Baggage Fees: Stay informed about the specific costs associated with checked bags to avoid surprises at the airport.

• Consider Fare Options: Evaluate fare categories and loyalty programs that offer baggage benefits, potentially offsetting additional costs.

• Plan Packing Strategies: Optimize the use of carry-on allowances to minimize the need for checked luggage.

While this change marks the end of a distinctive feature that many travelers appreciated, it reflects Southwest Airlines’ efforts to remain competitive and financially robust in a challenging industry landscape.

What are your thoughts about Southwest Airline’s new policy change?