The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 16, Episode 2 | Recap + Watch FULL Episode (VIDEO)

Oh honey, the streets (and by streets, I mean Atlanta’s finest lounges and Instagram DMs) are talking, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 is delivering the MESS.

Episode 2 picks up at Shamea’s lavish all-white birthday party, the first big event of the season—and whew, the drama is already off the charts. Porsha Williams’ side-eye is in full effect, Drew Sidora is playing the who, me? card, and somehow, Dennis McKinley has inserted himself back into the narrative… again.

Porsha vs. Drew: Music Business, Betrayal, or Just Another Manufactured Storyline?

The episode opens mid-conversation, with Porsha locking in on Drew like a heat-seeking missile. Why? Because rumors are swirling that Drew has been out and about with Porsha’s ex-fiancé/baby daddy, Dennis McKinley.

Shamea—who is quickly solidifying herself as the bone carrier of the group—claims a source told her that Drew and Dennis were even dressed alike at the club. (Giving very much ‘accidental couple’s costume’ energy, but okay.)

Drew, suddenly in the hot seat, swears up and down that Dennis told her Porsha gave them the green light. Oh, and they’re working on a song. Yes, you read that right. Dennis the hotdog king McKinley is apparently out here making music—and it’s allegedly dedicated to Porsha. (Someone, anyone, leak these lyrics immediately.)

Porsha isn’t buying it. She straight-up calls Drew a “low down dirty individual” and claims she’s been moving behind her back. Then, in a full-on fourth wall break, Porsha says Drew personally reached out to Dennis about filming scenes together—and Dennis even showed her the receipts.

Now Porsha is side-eyeing Drew hard, and honestly, I feel like they’re all playing games. Porsha, Drew, and Dennis are clearly in some kind of orchestrated reality TV triangle, and it’s giving low-budget Tubi drama.

So, what’s Porsha really mad about? Drew hanging with Dennis? Drew’s upcoming hair brand competing with Go Naked Hair? Or is she just manufacturing conflict because her storyline is already falling flat? Either way, it’s messy, it’s chaotic, and I’m here for it.

Charles Oakley is NOT HERE for the Mess…

Angela Oakley finally gets some screen time at home, sharing the latest tea with her daughter about her new friends. But her husband, NBA legend Charles Oakley, is completely over it.

His advice? “Let them talk about you, don’t talk about them.” Oh, and he also calls the ladies “a bunch of lames.” (Sir, where’s the lie?)

[Sidebar: I need Charles Oakley’s commentary in every episode. Just him in the background shaking his head at the nonsense.]

Porsha & Kenya: Frenemies with Matching Rolls Royces

Porsha and Kenya meet for lunch at Divan in Midtown Atlanta, and the energy is confusing but fabulous.

I mean… these two have spent years shading and side-eying each other, yet here they are—laughing, bonding over their matching Rolls Royces, and giving very much “alliance for convenience” vibes. (Too bad Kenya fumbled it before it could actually blossom into something real.)

Fun Fact: Kenya is not a full-time peach holder this season. She’s been downgraded to “guest” status—not even “friend of”. (Whew, the mighty have fallen.)

During lunch, Porsha spills some tea about Simon. She confirms she was his fifth wife, that one of his marriages was allegedly fake, and that she caught him sneaking women into their home on security cameras. (Wait, wasn’t he supposed to have erectile dysfunction? Porsha, pick a struggle!).

Bravo also pays no mind to Simon’s alleged cease & desist, still showing Porsha driving around in his Rolls Royce like it’s nothing. They were also petty af for that drive up scene with tags noting Kenya bought her Rolls Royce, while Porsha’s was “gifted”.

Porsha and Kenya’s scene we have all been waiting for! ? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/uJBvAO6O6E — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) March 17, 2025

Money Moves & Baby Plans

• Kelli Ferrell is expanding her restaurant empire, scouting locations for more Nana’s Chicken & Waffles—because in Atlanta, a brunch empire is just as important as a Birkin collection.

• Brit Eady & Mike discuss family planning—she met Mike when he was a client at her insurance agency, and now they’re renovating their house but might sell to upgrade. Brit wants a baby via IVF (she’s determined to have a girl), but Mike seems… lukewarm at best about the whole thing.

Shamea Morton’s Surrogacy Journey

Shamea visits Shadina Blount, the same woman who carried Kandi Burruss’s baby and later became Shamea’s surrogate.

Shadina’s journey was rough—she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and Shamea’s baby arrived prematurely with health complications. Now, Shamea—who has also suffered miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy—wants to try surrogacy again.

Shamea vs. Angela – Drew’s Damage Control Workout Sesh

Drew invites Angela & Shamea for a “workout”, aka damage control session. (Where is DROP IT WITH DREW? Oh, that’s right—she DROPPED IT… entirely.)

Drew insists that she and Dennis are strictly business, then claims they’ve recorded 30+ songs together (girl, WHAT?).

Angela, who was silent at Shamea’s party, suddenly has a lot to say now. Shamea calls her out for waiting until now to bring the heat, and Drew claps back by calling Shamea Porsha’s lapdog.

Porsha & Dennis: Co-Parenting or Just More Drama?

The final scene brings Porsha & Dennis together at a family fun center with Pilar—but let’s be real, Porsha is here to check him about filming with Drew.

Dennis tries his usual smooth talk, saying he relates to Drew’s divorce drama and that Porsha’s “million weddings” hurt his heart (boy, please).

Porsha, in invisible tears, says she doesn’t expect much from him—just loyalty. (Coming from the woman who slid into her castmate’s husband’s DMs? The irony is killing me.)

The episode ends with a hot mic moment, as Porsha tells Dennis filming with other Housewives is messy and that he represents them as a family. (Girl, what family?)

Final Thoughts: So…What’s Porsha Really Mad About?

Dennis? Drew? Business? All of the above?

Either way, this manufactured triangle is already exhausting, and we’re only on Episode 2. Can we move on?

What did y’all think? Sound off in the comments!