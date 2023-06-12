Mugshot Mania: Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Backstage Brawl at Mayweather Fight

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez was arrested early Monday on at least four different charges, including trespassing and battery, following the melee with rapper Big Lex in the back hallways of FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The world of entertainment and sports is often filled with drama and chaos, and it seems like the recent exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III was no exception.

The event, which was supposed to be a night of entertainment and sportsmanship, quickly turned into a chaotic scene as the popular reality TV star was arrested following an ugly brawl backstage following the event.

Videos on social media showed the two women brawling, with Hernandez appearing to hold Lex in a headlock and Lex’s dress coming undone in the aftermath, exposing her breasts.

The scene was chaotic, with multiple people attempting to break up the fight, and someone filming the melee shouting at people to stop Hernandez from hurting Lex. Former boxer Antonio Tarver, the man filming, also claimed security was nowhere to be found during the scuffle and that Hernandez allegedly kept pursuing a fight with Lex.

It’s unclear what started the altercation with Big Lex, but Hernandez was also spotted in the video chasing a second unidentified woman who threw water at her after the battle. Joseline was way outta control as she struck out at several people during the melee.

Prior to the Mayweather-Gotti card, Hernandez performed as part of the night’s musical entertainment.

This wasn’t the only fight that broke out at the event, as a brawl broke out in the ring between the camps of both fighters after Mayweather and Gotti’s bout ended in dual disqualifications.

Best part of this was when s*** got crazy & Gotti started throwing bombs … Floyd stayed calm and countered him off the ropes so sweetly … almost knocking him down too. Floyd different ? #MayweatherGotti #Mayweather pic.twitter.com/QXhsqdTVeA — Dr. Arthif Daniel (@DrHitmanDaniel) June 12, 2023

John Gotti's crew kicks the shit out of Floyd Mayweather's crew back stage following the fight last night??? pic.twitter.com/UcAGt8m0wu — The NPC Show (@TheNPCShow) June 12, 2023

Gotti’s sister, Nicolette, also made headlines for allegedly threatening Mayweather’s daughter after the bout.

The incident highlights the negative side of entertainment and sports, where violence and chaos can sometimes overshadow the intended purpose of the event. It’s important for those involved in the industry to remember the importance of sportsmanship and respect, and to work towards creating an environment that fosters positivity and unity rather than chaos and violence.