Inside Kim Zolciak’s GHETTO Divorce Drama | Kroy Biermann FILED FIRST! Wants HOUSE & Support

Another day, another “housewife” divorce! This time it’s KKKim Zolciak Biermann who’s making the rounds on social media.

Welp… despite initial claims that it was KKKim who initially filed, court records prove that the truth is that it was KKKroy who was first to seek the termination of their union.

KKKim Zolciak and KKKroy Biermann’s divorce drama is heating up as more details are starting to surface.

Word on the curb is that Kroy actually filed for DIVORCE first despite initial reports and that Kim has a gambling addiction that caused her to lose over $250k in the Bahamas just two weeks ago!

KKKim’s divorce filing was reportedly submitted over the Cinco De Mayo weekend but it wasn’t stamped. Apparently KKKroy beat her to court, as his petition was signed on the 5th and stamped first thing Monday morning (May 8th).

KKKroy’s filing, which you can view in it’s entirety in the video below, was received and stamped first (sorry KKKim) and was served on KKim May 5th.

As previously reported, the couple is also going through some very public financial difficulties, including several foreclosure proceedings on their Atlanta mansion and a million dollar IRS debt. It’s also been revealed that Kroy also initialed legal proceedings back in 2020.







Court snoops have also dug up a Feb 3, 2020 filing where Kroy was allegedly accusing Kim of being abusive.

Did KKKim lay hands on Kroy??? Oooh chile… this is getting juicy!

In Kroy’s petition for divorce, he’s asking for sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s 4 minor children. He’s also asking for possession of their marital home and that Kim be forced to vacate the property.

The former NFL linebacker, 37, is also asking that property he purchased separate from Zolciak, 44, be awarded to him fully, but is requesting that their debt be split evenly. He is also asking for alimony.

Specifically, court records state, “Petitioner shows that he should be awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence”.







KKKim on the other hand is being a bit more reasonable, as she seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple’s kids and she also wants spousal support.

Judging from the competing petitions, it seems as though this will be a MESSY divorce.

What are your thoughts about Kim & Kroy’s divorce drama?