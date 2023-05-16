Rapper Yung Joc is feeling a bit emotional these days and wants the world to send him prayers and positive energy.

The reality star, who is best known for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, recently shared a video where he is seen breaking down into tears. Joc took to Instagram on Friday to express his emotions with his followers, captioning the post “Raw Emotions, ” ‘Can I Cry in Front of the World?’

Details + video commentary below…



Joc also continued with more thought-provoking insight into why he was crying online, stating:

"Our homes are filled with hate because it's all around us," Joc wrote. "Destruction is prevalent. Drugs are running rampant in our community. So many are confused. Ascension is a necessity. Let it out in front of the world. Do you ever feel like just letting it all out? Some will laugh and that's expected. Some will tap in to see if I'm ok and that's appreciated. I begging for mercy on all of us no soul unaccounted for. I Love You."







Joc also shared a post encouraging others to chime in, stating:

Joc’s emotional posts may have started a movement, as several other men have been sharing videos of themselves crying as well. There’s now a hashtag #BlackMenCryToo where many have joined in.

What are your thoughts about Joc’s TEARFUL instagram posts?