If you are like me and wear braids regularly, you may want to check the hair you’re using especially if you wear synthetic braiding hair!

A recent study suggests that some synthetic braiding hair may contain harmful chemicals linked to serious health risks and an ABC News story details the risks and what you should do to protect yourself.

In the video below, Dr. Jeanine Downie, a board-certified dermatologist spoke with ABC News, and highlighted that many synthetic hair products are treated with chemicals that can release dangerous substances like benzene, lead, arsenic, and mercury.

These toxic elements are known carcinogens and have been detected in the urine and blood of Black women, raising concerns about long-term exposure.

Benzene, for example, has been linked to leukemia and other cancers, while lead and arsenic can contribute to neurological issues, organ damage, and developmental problems. Mercury exposure is associated with immune and nervous system disorders. Prolonged contact with these chemicals—whether through scalp absorption, inhalation, or skin contact—could pose significant health threats over time.

What Should You Do?

Dr. Downie strongly advises switching to human hair as a safer alternative. “I’m recommending that all my patients go with human hair immediately,” she states. However, she also stresses that “more research is necessary” to fully understand the extent of the risks.

In the meantime, if you’re concerned about your synthetic hair, consider these steps:

Check the Label – Look for brands that disclose ingredients and avoid hair with harsh chemical treatments.

Wash Before Use – Soaking synthetic hair in an apple cider vinegar rinse before installation may help remove some chemical residues.

Limit Wear Time – Reducing prolonged exposure may decrease potential health risks.

Explore Alternatives – Human hair, organic fiber options, and hypoallergenic synthetic brands may be safer choices.

As awareness grows, it’s important to stay informed and advocate for safer beauty products.

How do you feel about using synthetic braiding hair after learning about these findings? Let’s discuss in the comments!