Can you imagine going from ‘90s R&B royalty to living in your car? Sounds like a plot twist straight out of a dramatic Netflix series, right?

Well, that’s exactly what’s happening to Dawn Robinson, the 58 year old former member of En Vogue, who just dropped a bombshell on her YouTube vlog —she’s homeless and has been living in her car!

Details + video below…

But hold up—it’s not a woe is me moment. Nope… Dawn is out here calling this a “spiritual journey”, and honestly? She’s handling it better than most of us would if we had to sleep in our Honda Civics.

So, let’s recap. Dawn claims her homeless journey didn’t just start, apparently back in 2020, no one knew she was crashing at her Mom’s house in Vegas while also doing a whole press tour. That didn’t last long, as Dawn points out, “She was always angry, and it felt like she was taking her frustrations out on me. It got to a point where I couldn’t deal anymore, so I left.”

And just like that, sis was living in her car. For a whole month until she was “saved” by her shady manager.

Now this mystery manager guy (she won’t name names) apparenly convinced her to come back to LA, saying she could stay with him until she got on her feet. Sounds good, right? WRONG!

First, he hit her with the classic “I don’t have much space, but I’ll make room for you” line, only for her to find out he had PLENTY of space (sketchy). Then, instead of letting her stay at his place, he put her up in a hotel for “one night”… except one night turned into eight months.

“Anytime I looked at apartments and told him about it, he would always shut it down. He’d say he hated the neighborhood or that it wasn’t a good place for me.”

Sounds like a control tactic, right? Dawn thought so too. Especially since this guy was paying over $3,000 a month for her hotel stay, on top of his own $1,700 rent—and struggling to keep up with it.

Dawn finally said enough is enough and officially left the hotel on March 9, 2022. Where did she go? Malibu, baby and there she posted up in a vehicle that she turned into her new living quarters.

“Had someone told me when I was in En Vogue that I’d be living in my car one day, I wouldn’t have believed them.”

For the record, Dawn made it very clear in her video explanation that she’s not sharing this story for sympathy. Nope…her assistant actually encouraged her to tell the world, saying fans would be proud of her strength and find inspiration in her journey.

She also said despite her unusual living conditions, she’s got a solid support system behind her, including:

* Her mother-in-law, Vila

* Her assistant, Nicey

* Her brother, Evin

We’ve seen it before—artists who dominated the charts struggling years later, because let’s be real, the music industry doesn’t always set people up for long-term success. But the gag is, Dawn isn’t ashamed. She’s documenting the journey, embracing the challenge, and turning it into something meaningful.

Subscribe to Dawn Robinson on YouTube and send her some encouraging words.