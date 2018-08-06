Rumor Control: #RHOA Porsha Williams Clears Up Reports She Fought At Kandi’s Party…

NEWSFLASH!!! Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta did NOT ‘slap a bish’ at Kandi’s husband birthday bash this past weekend.

[READ: Kandi Burruss Hosts ‘Jerseys & Jordans’ Party For Todd Tucker’s Birthday… (PHOTOS)]

One of the internet’s most notorious spoof sites issued a report claiming that the young star got into a fist fight and had to be “dragged out” of the venue.

According to Porsha, it didn’t happen.

MediaFAKEOut reported earlier today that Porsha was in a fist fight with another party-goer during Todd Tucker’s 45th birthday bash this weekend.

The outlet reports that the party was “temporarily shut down, and Porsha was “dragged out” of the party” after she “went ballistic” on another female guest.

“Porsha went ballistic, tried to hurt that Girl.” According to the insider, Porsha began arguing with the female guest – and all of a sudden, the Atlanta Housewife appeared to ‘Black Out’ on the Girl.

Porsha hit the net to put all those rumors to bed as she claims that she was at the party until the doors closed.

My sources also confirm that there was no altercation at the venue. In fact, since there were no cameras involved, none of the ladies had a reason to ‘turn up’.

It’s not like Porsha isn’t known to snatch a wig or two (just ask Kenya), but I suspect that IF there was an altercation, her lil sister Lauren, would have been the one to slap a bish on Porsha’s behalf.

Lauren is Porsha’s right hand and she’s in charge of keeping her big sister (who just so happens to be the family bread winner right now) out of harm’s way.

I’m glad Porsha cleared up those fictitious reports. Y’all were killing me with the DM’s.

What are your thoughts about this Porsha ‘fighting’ story?

