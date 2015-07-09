Xscape, the Atlanta-based girl group that launched the careers of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott was featured on TVOne’s ‘Unsung’ last night (July 8, 2015).

Kandi discussed the ‘Unsung’ episode briefly during our one on one a few weeks ago (click HERE if you missed that) and it seems that the dissension within the group is still alive and well. Burruss hit the tweets earlier to reveal how she really felt about the episode, stating:

Even Tiny felt ‘some kinda way’, stating:

In case you missed it, watch the full episode of ‘Unsung: Xscape’ below…

VIDEO: Unsung: Xscape

In 1993, Xscape rose to the top of the charts with three platinum albums that included number one hits “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To?” Composed of sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott and classmates Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, they formed a sisterhood as strong as their sound. As a group, Xscape frequently struggled for respect as their raw talent took a backseat to the music industry’s emphasis on looks and glamour. By their third album, the sisterhood had imploded. Since their breakup in 1998, attempts to reunite the group have failed with lingering bitterness and deep seeded anger playing out on public forums.

TVOne Synopsis:

All four members, as well as their parents, managers, ex-group members, Jermaine Dupri, T.I. and others join in the discussion about the group’s demise.

While it would seem that ‘Unsung’ covered all the bases, Kandi hit the tweets earlier to reveal that she’s not too happy with being held accountable all these years for the break up of the group. In the episode, it’s revealed that it was LaTocha who was the one who wanted to branch out and go solo .

Tamika Scott’s pregnancy almost ended the group, and she reveals that their then manager, Michael Mauldin advised her to either get an abortion or leave the group. *gasp*!

The group worked through the pregnancy obstacle, but there were other underlying factors waiting to tear them apart. Mostly it was the men in their lives that came between them all. Kandi’s ‘relationship’ with Jermaine Dupri was an issue and as stated on the show, her ‘sleeping with the boss’ caused a lot of tension in the group.

LaTocha Scott’s boyfriend (now husband) Rocky Bivens becoming their manager was also a fateful decision that caused conflict. It was even revealed that Kandi and LaTocha came to blows at some point.

Whatever the case, the four women achieved success when they were together but they are no longer friends and barely even talk to one another. It was Tamika Scott’s radio interview that was the final straw for Kandi. Tamika apparently went on a radio station and spilled tea about Kandi sleeping with both Jermaine Dupri and his dad, Michael Mauldin. Tamika Scott has since apologized but it seems it was too little, too late. for Kandi…

Things were so bad between them that Kandi once said that she would NEVER commit to an Xscape reunion (click HERE if you missed that) and many were disappointed that she and Tiny didn’t appear for the SoSoDef 20th anniversary concert.

[FLASHBACK: In Case You Misse It:p SoSoDef’ 20th Anniversary Concert (VIDEO)]

Word on the curb is that the ladies have been in communication about a possible reunion and I’ve heard that Michael Mauldin has even met with them separately to attempt to mediate the situation.

On a related note, ‘Xscape’ was billed to perform during the Essence Festival last weekend but only LaTocha and Tamika (aka The Scott Sisters) showed up (for the record, they did have a video of all four group members playing in the background).



I don’t know about you, but I’d want my money back if I paid to see 4 members but only showed up! But I digress.

Maybe they will find a way to forgive each other one day… maybe not. All I know is, it’s an entertaining story and I would definitely watch a reality show based on their efforts at ‘reuniting’.

What did you think of Xscape’s Unsung episode?