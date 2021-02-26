QUICK QUOTES: Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy (Block) Claims She Knew She Was The Sidechick… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has ignited a brand new “beef” with her baby daddy.

Russell “Block” Spencer, the father of Kandi’s oldest daughter, Riley, seems to be sick of y’all dragging his name all up and down the reality show streets.

Riley’s sperm donor is now on a full blown press tour and he recently spoke with HOT 107.9’s, B High ATL, to share his side of the deadbeat dad story.

Details + video below…

In the video below, Block attempts to explain his absence in Kandi’s daughter’s life by claiming that Burruss was merely the side chick and he already had a wife and four kids when they were messing around.

According to Block, Kandi even went behind his back and told his wife that she was pregnant and that’s when things went left!

[FLASHBACK: Quick Quotes: Blocks Wife Claims Kandi Knew She Was The Side Chick!]









Block recalls that “when I was dealing with Kandi, I already had a family. So then I had a daughter inside of that. Then when you go behind my back and call my girl and tell her you pregnant, you gotta handle that beef yourself. My girl at home said b***h f**k you, you ain’t coming here.”

Whew chile… the ghetto!

Block goes on to say that he paid child support for Riley until she was 14.

[Sidebar: Ummm… Sir, what happened to the years following her 14th birthday? But I digress. ]

I have a strong feeling that Mama Bear Kandi will be coming for him in 5, 4, 3, 2… unless she’s too busy filming all her shows and raising all those kids.

Whatever the case, I feel for Riley the most. Luckily, in spite of it all, she has grown up to be an articulate, level-headed, intelligent young lady.