Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss is “Too Busy Chasing A Bag” To Raise Her Kids. (Where’s the lie?)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast seem to be working overtime to get us to care about their upcoming 15th season.

Just yesterday, Kenya Moore was throwing shade at Marlo Hampton (click HERE if you missed that) and now Marlo is tossing a palm tree to Kandi Burruss.

Details below…

Marlo appeared on Heather McDonald’s JUICY SCOOP podcast where she shared a bit of insight on Kandi Burruss’ parenting, stating that the busy leader of the Kandi Koated Klique rarely has time to raise her kids.

“She’s never with her kids 24/7…. she’s too busy trying to get another bag… she doesn’t have time to spend quality time with her kids.”

Marlo shades Kandi’s parenting in a new interview with Heather McDonald. Wrong road, wrong road ? #RHOA ? pic.twitter.com/t7MbLzNz5W — Reality Chat (@Reality_Chat) April 25, 2023

As for the background of the “shadefest”… apparently Marlo is feeling somekindaway about how she was portrayed as “kicking out” her nephews last season. In return, the ex-con stylish fashionista has chosen to strike at Kandi’s parenting (or lack thereof).

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker share two children: daughter Blaze (3), son Ace (7) and two adult kids from outside relationships Riley Burruss (20) and Kayla Tucker (27) not pictured.

While many are dragging Marlo on social media for her commentary… she’s not totally wrong. Let’s not forget Kandi’s baby mama days and how she left her daughter Riley to be raised by Mama Joyce. It’s also important to note that it’s no secret that Todd is the primary caregiver in their household to their two youngest children.

Marlo clearly isn’t a saint… but let’s not act like there wasn’t any truth to her statement.

Watch FULL INTERVIEW below…