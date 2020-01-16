Yung Joc was reportedly spotted driving for a ride share app similar to Uber and Lyft and once “word” got out, he was dragged unmercifully only.

While many mocked the ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ star about his humble part-time gig, it seems that they were too quick to judge and Joc got the last laugh after all.

Details below…

In a video posted by TheShadeRoom, you can hear the passengers telling the driver that he looked and sounded familiar… that’s because the driver was Yung Joc!

One of the passengers can be heard asking Joc why he’s driving for the new rideshare app and proceeds to tell him that he “fell off”.

Joc then hit TMZ to offer a humble response to all the criticism, stating that he is proudly driving for a new rideshare company called ‘Pull Up And Go’, and it’s fun way to make extra cash. He says it also teaches kids that there’s nothing wrong with earning an h

Translation: Joc trolled y’all!!!

The popular entertainer/reality star/radio personality has reportedly invested in a new rideshare company that hopes to rival Uber & Lyft.

Joc’s “viral” video was merely a scheme set up by him to get you to pay attention to his new venture.

Smart move, I guess.

What are your thoughts about Young Joc’s “Uber” driver parody?