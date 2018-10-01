Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle took a moment to reflect in a replica of the prison cell where the rapper served time.
The exhibit was just one of the moments in time captured this past weekend as the Grammy award-winning recording artist unveiled his latest venture, The Trap Music Museum.
Curated by Antwanette McLaughlin and The Spice Group, The Trap Music Museum highlights trap artists such as T.I., 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, Shawty Lo & more.
Several of Atlanta’s who’s who previewed the exhibit during an intimate gathering this past weekend including Usher, Monica, Rocko Da Don, Killer Mike, Tiny Harris, LeToya Luckett, Reginae Carter, platinum-selling producer Zaytoven & many more.
Details + photos below…
T.I. and Monica
T.I.’s Trap Museum pop-up showcases various exhibits highlighting the ‘trap’ subgenre of rap, it’s origins and impact on pop culture. The legendary trap star explained his vision during an interview with The Singersroom:
Credit: @Singersroom
Credit: @Singersroom
McLauglin revealed it took 9 weeks to gather all of the historic details for the pop up museum, but her team made it happen.
“This project was built off a team of creatives that had a couple of grand ideas and it continuously grew into this amazing experience.” says Antwanette.
“Doug Peterson (T.I.’s manager) called me about their vision in detail and at first it seemed quite outrageous but after literally weeks and weeks of meetings, scouts, and sharing of ideas, we came to a happy place and started to truly develop and evolve the Trap Music Museum. It’s been 9 weeks of long hours, sweat, sleepless nights with true lovers of the art, culture, and trap music.”
Toya Wright, LaToya Luckett, Tiny Harris & Monica
The Trap Music Museum will officially be open to the public on Thursday, October 4th and can be accessed for free Thursday through Sunday for the month of October.
CLICK HERE for more information about The Trap Music Museum.