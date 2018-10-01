Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle took a moment to reflect in a replica of the prison cell where the rapper served time.

The exhibit was just one of the moments in time captured this past weekend as the Grammy award-winning recording artist unveiled his latest venture, The Trap Music Museum.

Curated by Antwanette McLaughlin and The Spice Group, The Trap Music Museum highlights trap artists such as T.I., 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, Shawty Lo & more.

Several of Atlanta’s who’s who previewed the exhibit during an intimate gathering this past weekend including Usher, Monica, Rocko Da Don, Killer Mike, Tiny Harris, LeToya Luckett, Reginae Carter, platinum-selling producer Zaytoven & many more.

T.I. and Monica

T.I.’s Trap Museum pop-up showcases various exhibits highlighting the ‘trap’ subgenre of rap, it’s origins and impact on pop culture. The legendary trap star explained his vision during an interview with The Singersroom:

T.I. greets Usher & super producer Zaytovan

Antwanette McLaughlin poses with 2Chain’s pink trap house exhibit.

McLauglin revealed it took 9 weeks to gather all of the historic details for the pop up museum, but her team made it happen.