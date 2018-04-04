YouTube Shooter Allegedly Upset Over Censorship & Loss of Monetization… (VIDEO)

The net was buzzing yesterday afternoon with news of an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in California and now more details have been revealed.

Tuesday’s attack left a man and two women injured with gunshot wounds and the attacker, who has been identified as a 39-year-old woman by the name of Nasim Najafi Aghdam, shot herself dead.

While a motive is unclear at this time, several media outlets are claiming that Aghdam committed the heinous crime after finding out her videos were being censured by the company.

Details below…

According to CNN, authorities are investigating a website that shows the YouTube headquarters shooter accusing the online video site of restricting her content.

Attack inside #YouTube office in #SanBruno by NASIM AGHDAM seems directed at the company because she states her videos are being censored, hear and see her explain: pic.twitter.com/HvIKCPgaJU — Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) April 4, 2018

Coincidentally, Aghdam’s brother tells CNN that he was worried she might do something dangerous. That fear turned into reality Tuesday afternoon when Aghdam shot three people at the YouTube campus in San Bruno before killing herself with a handgun.

His concerns began this past weekend when she stopped answering her phone. Aghdam’s vehicle was then found in Mountain View, California, more than 700 miles northwest of her San Diego home.

“I Googled ‘Mountain View,’ and it was close to YouTube headquarters. And she had a problem with YouTube,” said Aghdam’s brother, who did not want to be identified. So he called police to say “she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something.”

The suspect is reported to have approached an outdoor patio and dining area at the YouTube offices in San Bruno, near San Francisco, at about lunchtime on Tuesday and opened fire with a handgun.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said officers arrived at the offices at 12:48 (19:48 GMT) local time to find a “chaotic scene”, with numerous people fleeing

There are several reports that Aghdam was angry that YouTube was filtering her videos and reducing the money she could make.

This YouTube game is serious! This woman literally killed over some clicks and views… *sigh*