OUCH!! Cardi B Seized $9,304.81 of Tasha K’s YouTube Revenue

Newsflash… Cardi B just scored another small victor in her battle against YouTube vlogger Tasha K.

The loud mouthed vlogger recently bragged online about not having the money to pay Cardi B’s monumental $3.8 million dollar judgement… as if that was going to stop collection efforts (click HERE if you missed that).

Well Cardi B. has officially begun seizing funds from the YouTube account of UnwineWithTashak for the next 3 years… so I guess that means Tasha K. is officially Cardi B’s employee now.

Details below…

Cardi (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) has been attempting to collect on the $3 million+ she’s owed for quite some time now, but Tasha K (Latasha Kebe) has been loudly proclaiming that she “ain’t got it” to her followers and fans.

That clearly doesn’t matter to to Bodak Yellow rapstress… in fact, Cardi, who faced severe online humiliation after the YouTube vlogger lied about the entertainer having an incurable sexually transmitted disease, has vowed to seize every last penny of the nearly $4 million dollar judgement awarded to her in her civil defamation lawsuit.

As previously reported, Tasha K has been dodging Cardi’s collection efforts, however, Cardi was one step ahead when fired off a notice to Google — who owns YouTube — last year, demanding they hold any money owed to Tasha for a period of 3 years.

The notice to YouTube/Google stated:

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days.

RadarOnline reports that a rep for Google told Cardi that Tasha had $9,304.81 in her YouTube account, which they are now holding on her behalf. Cardi now wants the court to order the funds be handed over to her immediately.

Ouch… that had to hurt! But I’m sure the Kebes saw it coming.