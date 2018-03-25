A special surprise guest appeared at the March for Our Lives in Washington yesterday (March 24, 2018) to tell the crowd about a dream her grandfather had.

Yolanda Renee King, the 9-year-old granddaughter of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., invoked her grandfather’s famous phrase as she spoke to the huge crowd.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” “I have a dream that enough is enough,” King added. “And that this should be a gun-free world, period.”







King then led the massive crowd in a chant, cheering, “Spread the word! Have you heard? All across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!”

