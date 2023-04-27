Wow… time flies! It seems like it was just yesterday that Scrappy and Erica Dixon’s daughter, Emani Richardson was a toddler… and now she’s headed off to college!

Details below…

Rapper Lil Scrappy (born Darryl Kevin Richardson) recently shared the news with fans via social media, stating:

Grateful I’m on a plane inna air and my daughter @official_emanii my young Queen just signed her sig to her school she will be attending next which is ….. you see the shirt , I’m so proud of my baby man she has worked her but off to get here, now we finna go to the next level and that’s young adulting , so I’m ready let’s go princess

In the clip shared via Instagram, Emani can be seen joyfully celebrating alongside several seniors from her high school as they reveal where they will be are attending college this fall. The cute teen also happens to be wearing a Savannah State University sweatshirt.

EMANI RICHARDSON IS HEADED TO SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY https://t.co/0mXobDGpBH pic.twitter.com/M65WjMgB46 — BCK (@officialbck) April 25, 2023

Emani, fresh off the heels of Prom Season, was also praised by her mom, who shared several beautiful images of the teen’s prom day via Instagram.

Savannah State is the oldest public HBCU in the state of Georgia. Notable alumni include Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Tone Bell.

Congrats Emani!