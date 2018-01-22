Comedian Wanda Sykes Reveals Netflix Offered Her Even Less Than Mo’Nique!!!

Comedian Mo’Nique is apparently not alone in her struggles with Netflix.

The Oscar winning starlet took to Instagram on Friday to call for a boycott of the streaming giant after receiving an offer of only $500,000 for a comedy special, accusing them of gender and racial bias.

While Mo’Nique caught quite a bit of flack for her assessment of the situation, she’s got at least one of her peers in her corner now that fellow comedian Wanda Sykes has cosigned her accusations.

Many blasted Mo’Nique for sparking yet another beef with an industry big wig, but apparently she may have a legitimate gripe… at least according to Wanda Sykes.

In her original video, Mo’Nique called out Netflix for offering her a measly $500,000 while comics like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer received multi-million dollar deals for the same product.

Mo’Nique was utterly dismayed by the wage disparity but she’s apparently not the only female performer of color to have the same reaction.

Comedian Wanda Sykes hit the net on Sunday to applaud Mo’Nique for airing her grievances. Sykes revealed Netflix only offered her half of what they offered Mo’Nique, but she says she was able to strike a more satisfying deal with a different network.

Meanwhile, Mo’Nique has responded with another video captioned, “‘Low Ball’ OFFERS TO WANDA SYKES & MO’NIQUE FROM NETFLIX. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. Luv y’all.