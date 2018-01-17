O’ the times, they are a changing!

Just the other day I blawgged about K. Whasserface going under the knife for corrective surgery on her botched butt augmentation (click HERE if you missed that).

Isn’t it interesting that Amber Rose has decided to follow suit as she prepares to reduce the size of her bodacious bosom?

Details below…

Amber Rose hit the snaps last night to share that she will be reducing the size of her breasts tomorrow:

The blonde socialite also hit the ‘gram earlier this morning alongside her doctor:

Thank you @garthfishermd 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:39am PST

I guess bigger isn’t always better. Could this be a sign that the days of plastic surgically enhanced bodies are over? Are normal sized boobies and booties making a comeback?