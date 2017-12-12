Middle schooler Keaton Jones’ video revealing his torment from being bullied at school went viral over the weekend but it was his mother, Kimberly, who eventually became front page news after it was revealed that she was somewhat of a bully herself!
Kimberly Jones, 37, of Tennessee was all set to profit off of her son’s pain before she was exposed as a white supremacist who rallied behind the confederate flag and all that it stands for.
Several celebs who aided in sharing young Keaton’s anti-bullying message and helping it gain millions of views are now speaking out against his mother’s opportunistic money making scheme.
The video above of Keaton Jones’ tearful explanation of being bullied in school was shared online by several celebs including Plies, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, T.I. and more.
It touched the hearts of millions who viewed it online and many even donated money to the viral sensation… but little did they know that the young lad was being raised to be a white supremacist just like his mom, Kimberly Jones.
Jones, a mother of three, was discovered to have posted several photos to her personal Facebook page posing with the Confederate flag and even referred to those who rallied against the known white supremacist symbol as ‘butt hurt Americans’.
At least two GoFundMe campaigns were created and nearly $60,000 was collected on Keaton Jones’ behalf.
The mother also reportedly had several PayPal links posted to her social media accounts for ‘donations’ for Christmas gifts.
Many protested that the son shouldn’t be held accountable for the mother’s action, but shortly after she was outed both of the GoFundme accounts that were created on their behalf were frozen after outraged citizens began to contact the platform with complaints of fraud.
Meanwhile, many of the celebrities who initially supported the anti-bullying message have spoken out against the mother’s actions.
Ok… So it seems as though we were somewhat mislead by what we saw yesterday in regards to Keaton. Now while I still stand by initial standpoint whole heartedly,I also believe in the laws of karma & reciprocity. I’ve always heard “What make ya laugh’ll make ya cry.” I’m thinkin this is a true example of that. But I STILL support Lil dude… even IF he’s truly being given a taste of his own meds because when it’s all said & done… while his family is spewing hatred around him… he himself will be able to speak from experience how much LOVE was shown to him on the gram by the very ones he’s been taught to DISPISE!!! That’s how we unlearn racism. THAT DONT MEAN GO DONATE NO MONEY THO!!!! I’m completely against ALL THAT🙅🏽♂️!!!!✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾✊🏼✊🏿