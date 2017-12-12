Middle schooler Keaton Jones’ video revealing his torment from being bullied at school went viral over the weekend but it was his mother, Kimberly, who eventually became front page news after it was revealed that she was somewhat of a bully herself!

Kimberly Jones, 37, of Tennessee was all set to profit off of her son’s pain before she was exposed as a white supremacist who rallied behind the confederate flag and all that it stands for.

[NEVER FORGET: Racist or Nah? Brielle Biermann Shows Support For Confederate Flag on IG…]

Several celebs who aided in sharing young Keaton’s anti-bullying message and helping it gain millions of views are now speaking out against his mother’s opportunistic money making scheme.

Details below…

The video above of Keaton Jones’ tearful explanation of being bullied in school was shared online by several celebs including Plies, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, T.I. and more.

It touched the hearts of millions who viewed it online and many even donated money to the viral sensation… but little did they know that the young lad was being raised to be a white supremacist just like his mom, Kimberly Jones.

Jones, a mother of three, was discovered to have posted several photos to her personal Facebook page posing with the Confederate flag and even referred to those who rallied against the known white supremacist symbol as ‘butt hurt Americans’.

At least two GoFundMe campaigns were created and nearly $60,000 was collected on Keaton Jones’ behalf.

The mother also reportedly had several PayPal links posted to her social media accounts for ‘donations’ for Christmas gifts.

Many protested that the son shouldn’t be held accountable for the mother’s action, but shortly after she was outed both of the GoFundme accounts that were created on their behalf were frozen after outraged citizens began to contact the platform with complaints of fraud.

Meanwhile, many of the celebrities who initially supported the anti-bullying message have spoken out against the mother’s actions.

I HOPE THE PEOPLE DEALING WITH BULLYING TOOK THE KIND WORDS AND POSITIVITY AS A STEPPING STONE. THEN PEOPLE WONDER WHY THERE IS NO TRUST. I WAS GONE SAY SOME FUNNY HATEFUL SHIT BUT LIKE I SAID…. LOVE WORKS BOTHWAYS ! STAY HUMBLE, BE CLASSY❤️ A post shared by 💔🌕🏆 🔥🐐 (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

#PressPlay Thank you #Socialites for all the attention you brought to #KimberlyJones and her fraudulent @gofundme campaign because guess what – ITS FROZEN! Now tag all the celebrities below who posted about this so they can remove it all and get back to business! ✌🏼🚨Tag 5 friends🚨 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PST