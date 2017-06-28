In Case You Missed It: Phaedra Parks & Son Ayden on #BigStarLittleStar… (VIDEO)

Phaedra Parks and her adorable son Ayden Nida were featured guests on USA Networks’ ‘Big Star Little Star’ last week.

The former RHOA star sent out a gracious thank you note after she and her little star took home the gran prize, stating:

A huge thank you to everyone who tuned into #BigStarLittleStar. Prince Ayden and I had a magnificent time. We played for the Phaedra Parks Foundation whose mission is to build vibrant communities, develop responsible young people, and create resilient families. ♥️❣️♥️

Check out a clip from the show below…



VIDEO: Phaedra Parks and Ayden on Big Star Little Star (2017)

Phaedra and her now 7 year old son, Ayden, appeared on the June 22nd episode of Big Star, Little Star, a show where celebrities and their kids quiz each other and compete for money in honor of their chosen charity.

Ayden was quizzed on various topics about his famous mom.

The young superstar was first asked about the silliest thing his mom wears, which he decided was a bra. Turns out he was correct, as that’s what Phaedra answered as well.

He was also quizzed about who Phaedra’s celeb crush. He answered Jimmy Kimmel and surprisingly… he was correct!

Next, things took an interesting turn when the conversation turned towards Phaedra’s funeral and mortician business When asked about the most surprising thing about his mom’s job, he replied: “Dead people don’t wear socks.”

Ultimately, Phaedra and Ayden ended up winning $25,000 for the charity of their choice, which happened to be The Phaedra Foundation.

What did you think of Phaedra and Ayden’s game show appearance?