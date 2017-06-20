Keyshia Cole Joins 4th Season of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’… (FULL CAST DETAILS)

It’s official. Keyshia Cole is returning to reality television.

The R&B superstar, who once made waves with her own self-titled reality show, now joins the cast of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” which returns for a fourth season next month.

Cole will appear alongside several other series newcomers and returning veterans who are “striving to claim their place as Hollywood’s elite”.

Details below…

According to the press release:

Keyshia Cole prepares for the release of her highly anticipated new album while juggling her co-parenting relationship with ex-NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson. Though she may be new to the cast she is definitely already a staple in the industry. Will she able to find the right balance between her music and her personal life?

Other new & returning LHHH cast members include the following:

Newlyweds Ray J. and Princess Love are back with plans to start a family. If Princess can manage to tame the reformed playboy R&B singer and Ray can manage to keep up his good behavior, it might be possible for them to enjoy their new family. Will they let friends and work separate them like before and make it past the honeymoon phase?

Hazel E returns to the franchise with a new man by her side, a 25 year-old aspiring rapper. As long as he treats Hazel like his queen, she’s more than happy to bankroll their extravagant lifestyle.



Brooke Valentine – A decade after the release of her hit single “Girl Fight,” Valentine is back on the scene working on a new album. She has been dating Marcus Black, one of the hottest up and coming rapper/songwriters in the business. Will the two thrive in the Hollywood spotlight or will the temptation of Tinsel town prove to be too much?

Masika Kalysha continues to embrace motherhood and works to further her career as an actress, singer and entrepreneur – but a major thorn from her ex-boyfriend’s past threatens to challenge her place in the Hollywood circle.

Fan favorite Teairra Mari is ready to leave her past demons behind her as she looks to the future and her triumphant comeback as an artist. With her new man “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Cisco Rosado by her side and endless support from her friends, will 2017 be her year to shine?

Moniece Slaughter is back and is in a new relationship with entrepreneur Annette “A.D.” Diggs, who is looking to settle down. Are these two truly ready to take their relationship to the next level? Only time will tell.

Lyrica Anderson, hit songwriter for the likes of Timbaland, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, is ready for the world to finally hear her voice. As she vies to establish her own career as an artist, her producer husband Floyd “A1” Bentley is already a star on the rise. Will their relationship withstand the climb to the top?

Aspiring artist and social media star Alexis Skyy is newly settled in LA with her boyfriend Solo Lucci, an up-and-coming rapper who has left Atlanta for the Hollywood grind. Though she may be new in this sunny locale, her past relationship still follows her wherever she goes and she is looking to settle the score with one of his former flames.

Miss Nikki Baby is hard at work launching a new lip gloss line following the success of her Nude By Nikki brand of lingerie.

Safaree is expanding his brand into the retail space as he prepares for the launch of his own brand of coconut oil and men’s boxer briefs.

Fizz returns to the cast after publishing his first book about fatherhood with plans to continue to further his brand.

Celebrity stylist Zell Swag is at the center of the Hollywood social scene with close personal ties to A-list clients including Keyshia Cole, K. Michelle, & Remy Ma. How can he split his loyalty without threatening his livelihood?

Nia Riley has left her past drama behind and is ready to indulge in L.A.’s dating scene while she continues her career as a model and social influencer.

Rapper and MTV “Ridiculousness” co-host Chanel West Coast is ready to crush the competition and fully emerge as hip-hop’s next female star.