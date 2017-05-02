In Case You Missed It: #LHHATL Presents ‘Joseline’s Special Delivery’… (FULL VIDEO)

It’s official… Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta made a very beautiful baby girl!

[READ: Boo’d Up: Stevie J. Hosts Joseline’s Birthday Day Party… (PHOTOS)]

The reality stars each shared an adorable photo of their now 4 month old daughter, Bonnie Bella, yesterday (May 1, 2017)… just in time for the airing of “Joseline’s Special Delivery”!

Stevie J. shared the photo above of their bundle of joy online yesterday with the caption, “say Hello to #BonnieBella”.

Joseline also shared a shot of her own…

Adorable!

Meanwhile, Joseline’s Special Delivery aired last night and in case you missed it, check it out below…

VIDEO: LHHATL – Joseline’s Special Delivery

What did you think of Joseline’s delivery special episode?