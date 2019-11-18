Netflix RESPONDS to Mo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit…

Mo’Nique’s lawsuit against Netflix is moving forward.

As previously reported, the comedian/actress filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant citing they discriminated against her because of her race and gender (click HERE if you missed that).

Netflix has publicly responded to Mo’Nique’s lawsuit, denying the accusations and stating their company offered the Oscar winner what she was worth during 2017 negotiations for a stand-up special.

Details below…

As previously reported, the “Precious” star accused Netflix of offering her a “biased, discriminatory” deal of $500,000, while her male and white female peers received multimillion-dollar checks for similar comedy specials.

Mo’Nique confirmed the news via social media with the following statment:

“When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo’Nique,” the lawsuit reads.

“Netflix reportedly offered or paid Rock, Chapelle, [Ellen] Degeneres, and [Ricky] Gervais forty (40) times more per show than it offered Mo’Nique, and it offered Schumer twenty-six (26) times more per show than Mo’Nique. In short, Netflix’s offer to Mo’Nique perpetuates the drastic wage gap forced upon Black women in America’s workforce.”







Netflix respond to the accusations via a spokesperson, stating:

“We care deeply about inclusion, equity and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”