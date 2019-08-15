OPEN POST: Who is #RHOA Kenya Moore Accusing of “Backstabbing” ?? (VIDEO)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back in the groove of things after returning for season 12.

There has already been quite a bit of ups and downs for the popular “housewife” this season, including an accusation of spreading “fake news” to the blawgs (click HERE if you missed that).

While reality show drama is to be expected, Moore recently hit the net to complain about already being “stabbed in the back” by some unknown assailant.

Kenya went on Instagram LIVE recently to vent about her interesting day. It seems Moore feels someone has backstabbed and betrayed her.

In the clip above circulating on social media, Kenya explains her situation, stating that she’s disappointed after befriending someone and being stabbed in the back.

Kenya uses an example of “prison culture” and “street cred” to describe the incident stating:

You know how it is when they say in the prison culture and to get some street cred you just go up to the biggest guy in the yard and just punch them in the face… well I feel like some people try to do that just so they can make a name for themselves.

Apparently a “newcomer” has targeted Kenya (the “top dog”) for clout (“street cred”) on the show. Some feel that it’s Eva Marcille, but I think it might be Tanya Sam, whatever the case… we already know it’s not Nene Leakes or Kandi Burruss since they’re both “top dogs” too.

Whatever the case, Kenya claims she still has a circle of “close friends” that has her back.

Who do you think is the “backstabber” Kenya is referring to?