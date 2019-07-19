EXCLUSIVE #RHOA Season 12 Tea! Kenya Moore KICKED OUT Of Marlo Hampton’s #iAmHer Soft Launch Event… (PHOTOS)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season 12 filming is off and running and it seems their first “all-cast” filming was filled with drama.

Porsha Williams, Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Tanya Sam, Shamea Morton, Yovanna Love all attended Marlo Hampton’s soft launch for her “I am Her” wig line Wednesday evening.

The perpetual background character finally got her chance to shine during an event focused on her, but returning peach holder Kenya Moore tried to snatch the spotlight and was promptly escorted out.

Exclusive details below…

Marlo was all smiles as she posed with Porsha, Cynthia and Yovanna during her “I am Her” soft launch but things turned sour as one ‘thirsty’ cast mate attempted to steal her joy.

While “thirst” and Kenya seem to be synonymous these days , there are other factors that indicate Marlo’s shade was towards the former beauty queen.

Several uninformed blawgs have been posting that Kenya “crashed” the party, however my sources confirmed that she was an invited guest.

Marlo’s “thirst” commentary apparently sparked from the fact that Kenya took the opportunity during the “all-cast” event to turn up and turn out.

The newly reinstalled peach holder brought several gift bags of her Moore Hair Care products and distributed them during Marlo’s wig event. She even dissed Marlo by promoting her products as “healthy alternatives” to wearing wigs.

[Sidebar: If pictures could talk… I wonder what Kandi’s face would be saying? But I digress.]

Hampton’s post regarding “thirst” actually came hours after a clip of Kenya snatching the microphone went viral.

In a vid leaked to several RHOA fan pages, the ‘thirsty’ returning peach holder could be heard promoting her “Moore haircare products” during the event stating that they will make your edges grow. Marlo quickly snatched the mic to ask Kenya if it also “worked on gray”…

The exchange escalated and my sources say that Kenya was ESCORTED OUT of the event by security where she Kenya posed for following photo alone outside…

For those of you wondering where Nene Leakes was during the exchange, apparently she’s been avoiding the conflict by “playing nice”. Nene was quick to correct blawgs who erroneously stated that she was not in attendance.

Nene was spotted chilling during the event peacefully sipping on cocktails with a Moore Haircare gift bag in tow.

I heard that Nene tipped out early as Kenya “turned up. Anonymous onlookers revealed to me that Nene wanted no parts of the drama as security got involved between Marlo and Kenya which is probably why she wasn’t captured in many of the group photos that were taken after the event.

Congrats to Marlo on her “I am Her” soft launch.

What are your thoughts about the reported “drama”?

Are you surprised about Kenya’s ‘thirsty’ antics? … or nah?

PHOTOS: FreddyO/Instagram