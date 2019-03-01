Young Thug Claims Popular Atlanta Jewelry Store Exploited Him…

Another day, another rapper involved a jewelry lawsuit… but this time it seems that there may be some underlying reasons why so many entertainers get caught up.

In his response to an ongoing legal battle, Rapper Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is bringing to light how some of these jewelry stores take advantage of “new money” rappers.

Thug is accusing popular Atlanta jewelry store Icebox of fraud after they woo’d him with friendship then forced him into a predatory lending contract.

Details below…

According to court documents revealed by The Blast, Thugga claims that IceBox Jewelry screwed him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after wooing his business by trying to be his friend.

In a lawsuit filed last year, Icebox Jewelry claims to have lent $200,000 in jewelry to the rapper with the promise he would pay later. The rapper visited the store four times and was given a $30,000 Rolex watch, $20,000 Cartier bracelet, $30,000 diamond wallet chain and a $6,5000 rose gold clasp.

Icebox said Thug made payments of $95,000 but left an unpaid balance of $115,090. They are suing him for the unpaid balance PLUS $250,000 in punitive damages.

Young Thug calls the suit bogus and says Icebox took advantage of him by using “predatory business practice involving assurances of a friendly and accommodating transaction with flexible terms to be worked out at a later date, followed by unilaterally set payment terms and deadlines, led to the instant lawsuit.”

In his response, the rapper claims that “over the course of several months, and on multiple occasions, Plaintiff solicited Williams and urged him to accept expensive jewelry without requiring any payment up-front.”







As proof, Young Thug points to Icebox still using photos of him on their Instagram page.

Young Thug is demanding the entire lawsuit be thrown out claiming Icebox committed fraud.

Icebox is a known hotspot for local rappers so the story is not surprising. They most recently teased a huge cash sale from another popular Atlanta artist who recently dropped an album.