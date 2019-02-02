Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss got into a fight with one of his womenzz during Super Bowl 53 weekend in Atlanta and now they are both sitting in jail.

Details below…

Bow Wow posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Atlanta early Saturday morning (2/2) for allegedly beating on a woman … and judging on his mugshot, the woman beat on him too!

According to TMZ:

ATL cops tell us there was some sort of dispute between Bow Wow and the woman at 4:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived, the woman claimed Bow Wow assaulted her. He claimed it was the opposite. Both Bow Wow and the woman sustained visible, minor injuries.

Authorities have identified the woman as Leslie Holden which may be the government name of Bow Wow’s on again/off again girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

FYI… Bow Wow and Kiyomi were recently spotted at the same pop-up event as evidenced by their separate social media posts.

For the record, both Bow Wow and ‘Leslie Holden’ were arrested since cops couldn’t figure out who was the actual aggressor in the situation.

Both have been charged with misdemeanor battery.

What are your thoughts about Bow Wow’s domestic situation?