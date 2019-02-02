Details below…
According to TMZ:
ATL cops tell us there was some sort of dispute between Bow Wow and the woman at 4:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived, the woman claimed Bow Wow assaulted her. He claimed it was the opposite.
Both Bow Wow and the woman sustained visible, minor injuries.
Authorities have identified the woman as Leslie Holden which may be the government name of Bow Wow’s on again/off again girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.
FYI… Bow Wow and Kiyomi were recently spotted at the same pop-up event as evidenced by their separate social media posts.
For the record, both Bow Wow and ‘Leslie Holden’ were arrested since cops couldn’t figure out who was the actual aggressor in the situation.
Both have been charged with misdemeanor battery.