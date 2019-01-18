Uh oh… Surviving R. Kelly is starting to have it’s repercussions as R. Kelly’s seems to be going down one by one.

One of ‘pied piper’s former managers recently surrendered to authorities on charges he made terroristic threats against a family of one of the singer’s alleged victims.

Details below…

According to the AJC, Mason, a former manager of R&B singer R. Kelly surrendered Friday morning to Henry County authorities eight months after police issued an arrest warrant against him.

Mason was wanted on a charge of terroristic threats and acts after he allegedly threatened Joycelyn Savage’s father in May 2018

As you know, Tim Savage and his wife, JonJelyn, are featured in the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which focused on the 52-year-old entertainer and his alleged abuse of women.

According to a Henry County police incident report, Savage claims Mason called and threatened his life, stating, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f**king kill you!”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. issued an arrest warrant last August for felony terroristic threats and acts and, Friday morning, Mason turned himself in to face charges.

The Savages have repeatedly accused Kelly of brainwashing their daughter, who they say they have not seen December 2016. Joycelyn Savage has denied allegations of abuse.

Gerald Griggs, attorney for the Savage family issued the following response to Mason’s surrender:

Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage Family. Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred.

Mason waived his first court appearance, and bond was set at $10,000 with conditions, the sheriff’s office said. He must stay away from the Savages and cannot travel outside of the United States.

What are your thoughts about these developments?