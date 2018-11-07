NEWSFLASH!! Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is moving forward with her plans to expand her family despite her daughter’s protests.

In the season 11 premiere of the popular reality show, Riley blasted Kandi & Todd’s parenting skills (or lack thereof) and offered insight into their hectic family dynamic.

Nevertheless, Kandi recently revealed she’s already in the early stages of locking down a surrogate.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur, who welcomed son, Ace, in 2016, shared her family planning news with US Weekly stating:

We did find someone, and right now we are in the process – you know it hasn’t been done – but we’re in the process.

Burruss, who married husband Todd Tucker, 45, back in 2014, admits that she’s a bit “nervous” about moving forward with the surrogacy process because it’s all so foreign to her.

Like, I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.

Kandi and Todd each have daughters from previous relationships. As revealed in the season 11 opener, the couple still has two girl embryos left and they are definitely planning to use them.

“We’re not supposed to leave any team mates behind…” Todd stated during their family discussion.

