FIRST LOOK: Lifetime Reveals ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary Trailer… (VIDEO)

It’s a fact that R. Kelly will never outlive all of the scandelous allegations against him but so far, he’s managed to avoid any criminal charges.

[FLASHBACK: Confession? Or Nah? R. Kelly Releases “I Admit”… (AUDIO)]

Now, there’s a Lifetime movie documenting the claims of women who say they ‘surivived’ R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Details + trailer below…

The documentary series will reportedly investigate R. Kelly, celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time until his genre-defining career and playboy lifestyle became riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Cultural critic, filmmaker and activist Dream Hampton executive produced the series for Lifetime, stating:

“Some very brave black women have trusted us with their stories, their truth and their trauma,” added Hampton. “They are survivors and I’m honored to share their stories with the world.”

For the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental and physical abuse.

Surviving R. Kelly will be a 3 night event on Lifetime premiering January 3, 2019.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ series?