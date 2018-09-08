WTF?!? George Zimmerman Allegedly Threatened To Kill Jay-Z & Beyonce…

Trayvon Martin’s killer is on the loose and apparently he’s targeting two of the world’s biggest stars.

George Zimmerman allegedly made some disturbing threats to Beyonce and JAY-Z in a series of heated text messages during the filming of the rapper’s documentary series, ‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.’

Details below…

According to TheBlast, Zimmerman, 34, sent a slew of angry text messages that threatened both Beyonce, 37, and her husband JAY-Z, 48, during the filming of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, the six-part documentary series that the rapper co-executive produced.

In the disturbing messages, George, who is known for killing Trayvon Martin, calls Beyonce a “broke whore” and wrote that she and Jay would “find themselves inside a 13-foot gator.”

He claims that production “harassed,” his family, but refused to elaborate on what the harassment was. He also would not answer whether his family agreed at any point to go on camera with the producers. In a chilling reference to the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman grimly tells us “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.” Zimmerman seems especially upset over money he claims has been paid to his ex-wife over her alleged participation in the documentary. He says producers have refused to pay his parents or family members, but would not elaborate on their participation or willingness to go on camera for money.

It will be interesting to see that the Bey Hive does to this thug since the court’s wouldn’t handle him.

