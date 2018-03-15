Stevie J. of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is mourning the death of former Bad Boy Artist, Craig Mack, by blasting people who didn’t come to his aid while he was alive.

Stevie hit the ‘gram late yesterday with a cryptic post accusing his industry friends of dropping the ball.

Details below…

Stevie J. sent a shout out to his fallen friend recently in a bizarre instagram post that has the net speculating about it’s meaning.

Stevie seems to be accusing his fellow industry insiders of abandoning Craig Mack after he was no longer hot in the music industry. Many have speculated that he’s throwing digs at someone in particular.







On a related note, Erick Sermon recently shed more light on Craig’s final days.

Mack knew he was dying, at least for several months, from congestive heart failure … according to his close friend, Erick Sermon.

Sermon says the Bad Boy Records pioneer had called his closest friends about 6 months ago to tell them what he was battling, but didn’t want them to see him in his frail condition.

Erick says Craig maintained his personality, though … they eventually hooked up and even recorded some music, and shot a documentary before he died.

R.I.P. Craig Mack.