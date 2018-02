Nipsey Hussle greets T.I. during his album release party this past weekend in Atlanta.

The event was held at Medusa Lounge in celebration Hussle’s new album ‘Victory Lap’.

Attendees included, T.I., Quavo, 2 Chainz, Birdman, YFN Lucci, Isiah Thomas, Pacman Jones and more.

Photos below…

Nipsey Hussle arrives…

Tip makes his entrance…







Quavo pulled up stuntin…

NBA baller Isiah Thomas

Birdman man rolled up without Toni…

New teeth… who dis?







PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics