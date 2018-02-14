Atlanta Celebs Attend ‘Black Panther’ Screening… (PHOTOS)

Rapper T.I. brought out Major, 9, King, 13, Domani, 16, Messiah, 18, and baby Heiress, 1 for an advance screening for the much-anticipated comic book superhero film Black Panther last night (February 13, 2018).

The event was held at Regal Hollywood Theater and sponsored by Walmart and Marvel Studios.

Attendees included: Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms, Sheree Whitfield (RHOA), Towanda Braxton (The Braxtons), Demetria McKinney, Egypt Sherrod and more.

Photos below…

Tip and baby Heiress. The rap boss gave away 250 tickets to the screening at Walmart off Cascade Road this past Monday.

Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms brought out her family and friends.

Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms

Sheree Whitfield overdressed to prove she owns more than sweats.

Talk show host Egypt Sherrod and her husband DJ Mike Jackson.

Headcrack (Dish Nation)

Towanda Braxton

Demetria McKinney

Salute to Tip for partnering with Walmart to get the word out about ‘Black Panther’ and shout out to Prince Williams (ATLPics) for the photos!

Black Panther hits theatres nationwide tomorrow, February 15, 2018.