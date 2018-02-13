Former boxing champ Adrien Broner posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Atlanta last night (Monday, February 12, 2018).

Broner, who has had his fair share of assault allegations, was recently arrested for sexual battery after he allegedly groped a woman who was shopping in Lenox Square Mall.

Details + video of the incident below…

TMZ reports that Adrien Bronner was “arrested in Atlanta Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall.”

Officials tell us … cops were called to the Lenox Square shopping center Monday evening where a woman told police Broner had ” inappropriately groped her.

Broner reportedly denied the allegation but after authorities interviewed witnesses, they apparently believed there was enough evidence to arrest the boxer for misdemeanor sexual battery.

The 28-year-old was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

He’s scheduled to face a judge around 9 AM local time. His booking sheet lists him at 5’8″ and 160 lbs.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Lenox Square Mall and there’s also video of the incident:

What are your thoughts are Adrien Broner’s latest brush with the law?

FUN FACT: Broner has had numerous outside-the-ring issues over the years and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather reportedly once took him under his wing to mentor him back in 2017.