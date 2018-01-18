New Face, Who Dis? Fans Blast Deelishis For Drastic Change in Appearance… (PHOTOS)

Remember Deelishis?

She’s the former reality show contestant best known for swapping spit with Flava Flav on ‘Flavor of Love 2’.

Deelishis has gone from tv reality star to Instagram model and fans have noticed a drastic change in her appearance.

Details below…

How sway ? Deelishis is a whole new woman pic.twitter.com/zF8HT2Y1tp — The Bad Guy (@justmjd) January 17, 2018

LMFAOOOOOOO @ Deelishis’ new face. She looks like she could be kin to Jhene and Mila J. pic.twitter.com/sNqMpJDPuQ — K a r y . (@itsKARY_) January 18, 2018

Deelishis needs to stop right where she is. She’s like, two surgeries away from looking like Wendy Williams. pic.twitter.com/IlbQsLmzhJ — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) January 17, 2018

Wtf did Deelishis do to her face? pic.twitter.com/sgLQorWdhD — Optimus Squishy (@theB0SNIAN) January 18, 2018

Deelishis went to her surgeon and said “Lemme get that LaToya Jackson” pic.twitter.com/4Rmi7FutdT — K a r y . (@itsKARY_) January 17, 2018

While Deelishis admits to having had work done on her body, the 50 year old video vixen claims that she’s never touched her face. In a lengthy IG post addressing all the scrutiny, Deelishis attributes her drastic facial change to “cosmetics and contouring”…

On the FLAVOR OF LOVE I hated my weight, the house was stressful so I had random breakouts, I had no experience with makeup or angles and the MUA there were beating my face terribly ‍♀️ I often looked darker and masculine ‍♂️… CLEARLY after the show I traveled the world and learned a dozen tricks of the trade of beauty and cosmetics & CONTOURING and I’ve consistently made them apart of my daily routine and it shows! Why fault me for learning better and looking better?