New Face, Who Dis? Fans Blast Deelishis For Drastic Change in Appearance… (PHOTOS)

Remember Deelishis?
She’s the former reality show contestant best known for swapping spit with Flava Flav on ‘Flavor of Love 2’.
Deelishis has gone from tv reality star to Instagram model and fans have noticed a drastic change in her appearance.
Details below…
How sway ? Deelishis is a whole new woman pic.twitter.com/zF8HT2Y1tp
— The Bad Guy (@justmjd) January 17, 2018
LMFAOOOOOOO @ Deelishis’ new face. She looks like she could be kin to Jhene and Mila J. pic.twitter.com/sNqMpJDPuQ
— K a r y . (@itsKARY_) January 18, 2018
Deelishis needs to stop right where she is. She’s like, two surgeries away from looking like Wendy Williams. pic.twitter.com/IlbQsLmzhJ
— Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) January 17, 2018
Wtf did Deelishis do to her face? pic.twitter.com/sgLQorWdhD
— Optimus Squishy (@theB0SNIAN) January 18, 2018
Deelishis went to her surgeon and said “Lemme get that LaToya Jackson” pic.twitter.com/4Rmi7FutdT
— K a r y . (@itsKARY_) January 17, 2018
While Deelishis admits to having had work done on her body, the 50 year old video vixen claims that she’s never touched her face. In a lengthy IG post addressing all the scrutiny, Deelishis attributes her drastic facial change to “cosmetics and contouring”…
GOOD MORNING, AFTERNOON AND EVENING ON THE SUBJECT… that’s right, I’m going to wake this conversation up as well as put it to bed because it is about me. 2nd to God, I am the only 1 who can do that! Now you’ve had you’re say and 2 bit side and even front conversations about MY life more specifically my face (sounds so silly actually saying it aloud, to think a person who doesn’t know you really feels compelled to speak so profoundly on what you have or haven’t done lol). Let me start by saying my truth has no bearing on how your brain operates so the same way I can’t change that is the same way YOU can’t force a rumor to be true just because it’s POPULAR! I have never ever ever in my 40 years on earth cut ANY parts of my FACE ever!!! Don’t let a filter, an edit, airbrushing, photoshop, makeup, lighting nor angles FOOL YOU! The FLAVOR OF LOVE was my tv debut over a decade ago. To most I look different, to some I look better, to others I look altered, to ME I look how I feel… and that changes given the circumstances. Meaning, a flawless feeling is when my weight is down my skin is clear and the MUA on deck is BOMB!!! On the FLAVOR OF LOVE I hated my weight, the house was stressful so I had random breakouts, I had no experience with makeup or angles and the MUA there were beating my face terribly ♀️ I often looked darker and masculine ♂️… CLEARLY after the show I traveled the world and learned a dozen tricks of the trade of beauty and cosmetics & CONTOURING and I’ve consistently made them apart of my daily routine and it shows! Why fault me for learning better and looking better? Not to mention I’ve had dental work! Anyone who’s had extensive expensive dental work will tell you it COMPLETELY alters your appearance for the BETTER 100%!!! And lastly I have the worst case of keloid skin! EVERY ELECTED SURGERY I HAVE EVER HAD HAS A SIGNIFICANT SCAR ATTACHED INCLUDING MAJORITY OF MY TATTOOS!!! My breast and my tummy tuck were both left severely scarred. There is no way in hell I’d EVER risk putting a knife to my face EVER!!! Besides unlike a few hateful trolls, I don’t see a reason to touch my face! I’m BEAUTIFUL