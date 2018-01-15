Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life impacted the world by more than just a few honorable quotes, King’s legacy lives on in each member of society who serves to better their community.

The civil rights legend, is honored each year on the third Monday in January with a day of service for his contributions to the civil rights movement in America.

While we all take a day to honor the late great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s efforts, it’s important to remember that his ‘dream’ has yet to become a reality. It’s also important to remember that each one of us has a voice to speak out about things we feel are unjust.

That being said… take another moment to reflect on Dr. King’s journey through the photos and significant quotes below…

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality… I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.

Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people will get to the promised land.

My husband was a man who hoped to be a Baptist preacher to a large, Southern, urban congregation. Instead, by the time he died in 1968, he had led millions of people into shattering forever the Southern system of segregation of the races. ~ Coretta Scott King (1927-2006)

More photos & quotes honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr….

Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle. And so we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom. A man can’t ride you unless your back is bent.

Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.

Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.

I submit that an individual who breaks the law that conscience tells him is unjust and willingly accepts the penalty by staying in jail to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the very highest respect for law.

It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can keep him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important.

He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

From every mountainside, let freedom ring. When we let freedom ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, ‘Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!

The first question which the priest and the Levite asked was: “If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me?” But… the good Samaritan reversed the question: “If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?”

Nonviolence means avoiding not only external physical violence but also internal violence of spirit. You not only refuse to shoot a man, but you refuse to hate him.

I submit to you that if a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.

That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.

If physical death is the price that I must pay to free my white brothers and sisters from a permanent death of the spirit, then nothing can be more redemptive.

In Remembrance: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968)

What are your thoughts about the civil rights movement? Are things different today or do we still have a ways to go?