WGN’s Underground was once one of the most thought-provoking dramatic series on television but of course… that didn’t last too long.

Another day, another compelling show disappears into thin air… but we get yet another franchise of Love & Hip Hop. *sigh*

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about Underground’s future, but now the creator has officially confirmed that fans will never get to find out what happened to Noah, Rosalee and the rest of the cast.

Those of us who have been anxiously awaiting for the return of ‘Underground’ can officially give up hope now.

While there was once a sliver of hope that OWN or BET would pick up the well written slave narrative, they both passed on the opportunity, citing the expenses were too much to bear (click HERE if you missed that).

HipHollywood recently confirmed that we can all put a fork in it. It’s done! Underground will not be back on air…. ever!

Due to the rave reviews, however, folks hoped that possibly the drama would return to a different network, but according to creator, Anthony Hemingway, the show is officially done.

While at the NBC TCA’s on Tuesday, HipHollywood asked Hemingway if the show would ever be picked up by a another channel.

His response: “Unfortunately, no. I know, I’m sad. Sorry.”

I’m sad too… and so is Amirah Vann aka Ernestine.

Bye ‘Underground’…. 😢

